Why Jeep And Dodge’s Parent Company Stellantis Is Struggling

Merging some of America’s legacy car brands with big European ones made Stellantis the world’s fifth largest automaker in 2021. But just a few years after the merger closed, Stellantis is struggling, and its troubles lie specifically with is North American business – home to Jeep, RAM, Dodge and Chrysler. Critics—including its own dealers—say the company raised prices too high and too fast, and didn’t focus enough on making good products. Its stock has plummeted. Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: 01:22 Introduction - Why Stellantis is struggling 01:30 Chapter 1 - A troublesome 2024 03:54 Chapter 2 - The promise of Stellantis 07:23 Chapter 3 - Changes and volatility 12:45 Chapter 4 - A focus on innovation Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller, Kevin Heinz Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Stellantis

Tue, 08 Oct 2024 16:00:54 GMT