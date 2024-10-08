CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Why Jeep And Dodge’s Parent Company Stellantis Is Struggling

    Merging some of America’s legacy car brands with big European ones made Stellantis the world’s fifth largest automaker in 2021. But just a few years after the merger closed, Stellantis is struggling, and its troubles lie specifically with is North American business – home to Jeep, RAM, Dodge and Chrysler. Critics—including its own dealers—say the company raised prices too high and too fast, and didn’t focus enough on making good products. Its stock has plummeted. Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: 01:22 Introduction - Why Stellantis is struggling 01:30 Chapter 1 - A troublesome 2024 03:54 Chapter 2 - The promise of Stellantis 07:23 Chapter 3 - Changes and volatility 12:45 Chapter 4 - A focus on innovation Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller, Kevin Heinz Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Stellantis
    Tue, 08 Oct 2024 16:00:54 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top