Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Kraft Heinz Is Warren Buffett’s Worst Bet

Nine years after its megamerger, food behemoth Kraft Heinz is facing challenging times amid slumping sales, high inflation, a shift away from processed foods and stiff competition. Despite $27 billion in annual sales, the company must keep innovating if it wants to compete with private-label brands such as Costco's Kirkland or Wegmans' various brands which are quickly stealing market share as recent generations value lower prices over loyalty. With a new CEO, a renewed focus on core brands, and Brazilian private equity company 3G out of the picture, majority stakeholder Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is betting it can make a comeback. But experts say it could be difficult. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:01 Chapter 1. A bad deal 7:40 Chapter 2. Turn around? 11:37 Chapter 3. Industry Risks Produced and shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Animation by: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Sources: FactSet, Reuters Additional Footage: Getty, AP Photos, The Kraft Heinz Company
Thu, 11 Apr 2024 16:00:43 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top