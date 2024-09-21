CNBC Logo
Why Men Are Leaving The Workforce

Men have been steadily dropping out of the workforce - especially men aged 25 to 54, who are often considered to be in their prime working years. About 10.5% of men in their prime working years, or roughly 6.8 million men nationwide, are neither working nor looking for employment, compared to just 2.5% in 1954. So what’s driving men out of the workforce? And if left unchecked, what impact will it have on the U.S. economy? Chapters: 1:29 Why some men aren’t working 6:05 Economic impact 8:02 Solutions Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: DeLon Thornton Animation: Mallory Brangan Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Sat, 21 Sep 2024 16:00:09 GMT

