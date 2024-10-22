CNBC Logo
    Why Meta And Snap Are Betting Big On AR Glasses

    In September, Meta and Snap both unveiled augmented reality smart glasses. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said AR glasses could be the next generation of computing. The tech giants are the first major players to showcase prototypes following years of R&D and significant investments. CNBC’s Julia Boorstin got to try Snap’s Spectacles and Meta’s Orion AR glasses, coming away impressed. But the technology has major hurdles before it can go mainstream. Watch the video to learn why Meta and Snap are investing billions on augmented reality and what’s next for the cutting-edge technology. Chapters: 2:46 - Chapter 1. Past attempts 5:15 - Chapter 2. A new era for AR 8:00 - Chapter 3. A long road to market Produced, Shot and Edited by: Andrew Evers Senior Media and Tech Correspondent: Julia Boorstin Senior Field Producer: Stephen Desaulniers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Graphics by: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Meta, Snap, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Getty Images
    Tue, 22 Oct 2024 16:00:29 GMT

