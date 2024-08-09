Share

Why Mexico Beats The U.S. In Avocado Production

The U.S. has developed a huge appetite for avocados, with per-capita consumption more than tripling since 2001. Neighbor Mexico has fueled a lot of the demand, with 80% of its avocado exports bound for the U.S., which in 2024 are set to total $2.7 billion. No other country comes close to Mexico’s production; in 2023, the state of Michoacán alone, where most of Mexico’s avocados come from, planted more than 440,000 acres, according to the USDA. By comparison, California, the U.S.' most dominant avocado producer, had little more than 52,000 planted avocado trees. Several factors like expensive labor, skyrocketing water costs and shrinking land availability have diminished the state’s role in the industry significantly. Can the U.S. avocado industry ever catch up to Mexico’s? Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:11 Chapter 1. California’s struggles 6:17 Chapter 2. Mexico’s dominance 9:15 Chapter 3. Supply chain risks Produced by: Natalie Rice Edit by: Evan Lee Miller Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera by: Bart Vandever Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo, Emily Rabbideau Additional Sources: Hass Avocado Board, California Avocado Commission, Avocado Institute of Mexico Additional footage: AP Photo, Avocados From Mexico, Avocados Producers and Exporters Association of Mexico, Getty Images, NBC News, Reuters

Fri, 09 Aug 2024 16:00:11 GMT