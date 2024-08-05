Markets
Why Monthly Home Payments Are Skyrocketing Right Now

More than 80% of recent homebuyers say they regret their purchase, according to a recent survey from Clever Real Estate. Home prices have been rising faster than incomes, which can be a problem for homeowners because as the value of a home rises, so does the cost to maintain it. Property taxes and insurance premiums have been rising at a rapid rate, influenced by inflation and the increase in catastrophic weather events. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:17 Property taxes 3:44 Homeowners insurance 6:08 Tips for prospective and current homeowners Produced and Shot by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Nora Rapapport Additional Camera: Natalie Rice, Emily Rabbideau Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Mon, 05 Aug 2024 16:00:13 GMT

