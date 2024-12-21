Share

Why Nike Is Struggling

Nike is the world’s largest sportwear brand but the company is on a mission to regain its stride after a challenging year. A series of poor earnings reports over the past year eventually wiped out $28 billion from the company’s market cap and in June, the company experienced its worst trading day ever as a publicly traded company. Nike has blamed its performance on everything from macro challenges to remote employees, but analysts say it was part of a years-long series of strategic errors. During an effort to focus on direct-to-consumer sales through digital channels, analysts say the company has started to lack innovation and ceded market share to newer rivals like Hoka and On Running. Nike is now dealing with an excess of inventory from major sales slowdowns as consumers turn to newer styles from other brands. Now, all eyes are the company’s new CEO, 32-year Nike veteran Elliott Hill, to turn the sportswear giant around. Watch the video above to learn more. Chapters: 00:00 – Intro 01:54 – Disruptor 03:36 – Digital World 08:11 – What’s next? Produced by - Merritt Enright Edited by - Andrea Miller, Darren Geeter Additional Reporting - Sara Eisen, Gabrielle Fonrouge Supervising Producer - Jeniece Pettitt Animation by - Jason Reginato

Sat, 21 Dec 2024 17:00:42 GMT