Why OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Is In Position To Shape AI Policy, No Matter Who Wins The Election

Come election day, the future of Big Tech won’t be decided by either presidential candidate. Instead, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman has emerged as one of the most powerful people shaping AI policy. The man behind ChatGPT has put on a masterclass in wooing Washington, learning from Mark Zuckerberg and social media’s missteps in the past on the Hill. And he’s turned OpenAI into a lobbying powerhouse, bringing on staff with deep ties to D.C. like its head of global affairs Chris Lehane. But just like when social media was in its early stages, lawmakers don’t have a handle on AI yet as the stakes only grow larger. Can we trust the people behind the curtain? CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa explores. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:07 Ch 1 - Altman on Capitol Hill 07:22 Ch 2 - Good cop, bad cop 11:55 Ch 3 - The stakes Anchor: Deirdre Bosa Produced by: Jasmine Wu, Laura Batchelor, Drew Troast Edited by: Lisa Setyon Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation by: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images

