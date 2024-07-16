Markets
Why Outlet Malls Are Struggling In The U.S.

American outlet malls have been a popular destination for bargain hunting Americans and international tourists for decades. But the pandemic and fierce competition from e-commerce giants like Amazon and Shein have been devastating for the near $65 billion industry. While full-price shopping malls have experienced a near full recovery from the pandemic, outlet malls are lagging far behind. Watch the video about to learn what outlet companies like Simon Property Group and Tanger Outlets are doing to lure shoppers back. Chapters: 00:00 - 00:59 Title card - Why U.S. outlets are struggling 01:00 Chapter 1 - Rise of outlets 03:16 Chapter 2 - Industry health 05:50 Chapter 3 - Risks and opportunities Producer: Daren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato, Emily Rabbideau Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Tanger Outlets, Simon Property Group
Tue, 16 Jul 2024 16:00:15 GMT

