Why Rivian And VW Both Need Each Other

After a staggeringly successful IPO, Rivian shares and market value have plummeted. With interest rates high and funding drying up, some analysts say the electric SUV and truck maker is potentially just a couple of programs away from bankruptcy. However, in 2024 it received a big shot in the arm—a $5 billion investment from German automaker, Volkswagen Group. VW, the second largest automaker in the world, has a lot to offer Rivian. But it needs something in return. CNBC examines exactly what that is and why it could be revolutionary for the auto industry. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:05 Title card - Why VW and Rivian need each other 01:12 Chapter 1 - Bleeding Cash 04:32 Chapter 2 - Volkswagen 8:49 Chapter 3 - The secret sauce 11:49 Chapter 4 - Future Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Bentley, CARIAD, Ford, Getty Images, General Motors, Lamborghini, Mazda, Porsche, Rivian, Scout Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen

Sun, 08 Sep 2024 16:00:30 GMT