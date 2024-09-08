Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Rivian And VW Both Need Each Other

After a staggeringly successful IPO, Rivian shares and market value have plummeted. With interest rates high and funding drying up, some analysts say the electric SUV and truck maker is potentially just a couple of programs away from bankruptcy. However, in 2024 it received a big shot in the arm—a $5 billion investment from German automaker, Volkswagen Group. VW, the second largest automaker in the world, has a lot to offer Rivian. But it needs something in return. CNBC examines exactly what that is and why it could be revolutionary for the auto industry. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:05 Title card - Why VW and Rivian need each other 01:12 Chapter 1 - Bleeding Cash 04:32 Chapter 2 - Volkswagen 8:49 Chapter 3 - The secret sauce 11:49 Chapter 4 - Future Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Bentley, CARIAD, Ford, Getty Images, General Motors, Lamborghini, Mazda, Porsche, Rivian, Scout Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen
Sun, 08 Sep 2024 16:00:30 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top