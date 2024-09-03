Share

Why Serbia’s White Gold is so controversial

Why is Serbia's 'white gold' so controversial? The EU and Serbia have signed a 'historic' deal establishing a strategic partnership, as the former Yugoslav country pushes ahead with a controversial lithium mine project. CNBC's Gaelle Legrand looks at the reasons behind this deal. ➡️ The $2.4 billion Jadar lithium mine would be led by Australian mining company Rio Tinto. ➡️ Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, worried about environmental damage. ➡️ Global lithium demand is expected to rise sharply by 500% by 2030, driven by the need for batteries for electric vehicles. #CNBC #Serbia #Lithium

Tue, 03 Sep 2024 14:00:18 GMT