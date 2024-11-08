Simultaneously, large parts of southern Africa are suffering from the effects of a severe drought. In respect of its exposure to the damaging consequences of climate change, sub-Saharan Africa is one of the world’s most vulnerable regions. Tens of millions of African people are disproportionately dependent on agriculture. But the ocean warming climate phenomenon has drastically shifted rainfall patterns, causing a prolonged dry spell which compromised the growing season earlier this year. This has extended into an ongoing hotter and drier period, one which is now the worst drought in a century. Five countries – Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe – have declared a state of drought disaster. The UN’s World Food Programme reports that 27 million people in the region now face food insecurity, and 21 million children are suffering malnutrition.

The juxtaposition of deluge and drought is tragic in its manifestations and impacts in both North America and southern Africa. But structural inequities – let us call them what they are, injustices – are at play. The majority of developed nations – those that hold most of the levers of power, influence and finance – are in the Global North. Their industrialized economies have largely created the climate crisis; together, the world’s three giant economic blocs continue to generate close to 60 percent of global GHG emissions. However, it is the Global South – the term for the world’s developing countries – that experiences the severest impacts and can least afford the necessary resilience and mitigation measures.