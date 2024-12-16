Share

Why Simu Liu is using his platform to uplift entrepreneurs

"It's a full circle moment where I get to use some of that business school education and I get to really apply it to uplifting some incredible entrepreneurs who otherwise wouldn't have had the chance." Actor and investor Simu Liu is using his business background and Hollywood platform to invest in entrepreneurs as a way of giving back to his community. #NBCUConverge Learn more: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/

