Why So Many Young Adults Are Still Living With Their Parents In The U.S.

Roughly one in three U.S. adults aged 18-34 live with their parents, 2024 Census data shows — a trend sustained over two decades despite economic shifts. Experts say these economic shocks have left young adults financially vulnerable, with many staying home to save for goals like homeownership. For some, staying home offers financial stability, but this trend affects the economy, as young adults moving out boosts consumer spending. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:20 A new way of building wealth 3:30 Can't buy a home but refuse to rent 6:51 Economic impact Produced, Shot and Edited by: Charlotte Morabito Additional Reporting by: Gabriel Cortés Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Additional Camera: Natalie Rice, Nate Lee Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images

Sun, 17 Nov 2024 17:00:47 GMT