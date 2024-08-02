Share

Why Starbucks Is Struggling

Starbucks reported a global same-store sales decline of 3% and missed revenue expectations by $130 million in its fiscal third-quarter earnings on July 30, 2024. Its share price has tumbled nearly 25% in the past year. That's all due to operating challenges, an increasingly price conscious consumer and boycotts related to the Israel-Hamas war. Still, the coffee giant accounted for more than 25% of the U.S. coffee and snack shop market in 2023. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:25 Chapter 1: Challenges 4:00 Chapter 2: Value wars 7:40 Chapter 3: Unions and boycotts 9:30 Chapter 4: Fixing its problems Produced and Edited by: Ryan Baker Camera and Audio by: Natalie Rice, Cary Patton, Steven Bechtold Animation: Christina Locopo, Emily Rabbideau Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Field Producer: Kevin Schmidt Additional Footage: Getty Images

