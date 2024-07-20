Share

Why Tesla And Other EV Makers Are Betting Big On Gigacasting

Automakers are rushing to produce cheaper EVs and profitably. While the costs and challenges of improving batteries often hog the spotlight, automakers are also investing billions into new manufacturing methods that can change the way cars are made. One such method is gigacasting or megacasting - using high pressure molds to form molten aluminum into large parts. Electric car maker Tesla is credited with pioneering the method, but several rivals are making investments. CNBC spoke with experts including Volvo Cars' Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Erik Severinson, about the Swedish car maker’s plans in this area. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:41 Title card - Why Tesla and other EV makers are betting big on gigacasting 01:49 Chapter 1 - A revolutionary process 05:26 Chapter 2 - The potential 08:41 Chapter 3 - Future outlook Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: BMW, Getty Images, Hyundai, Idra Group, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Rivian, Tesla, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volvo, Volkswagen

Sat, 20 Jul 2024 16:00:13 GMT