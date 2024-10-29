CNBC Logo
    Why The American Dream Became Unaffordable For The Middle Class

    As of June 2024, 65% of middle-class Americans say they are struggling financially and don’t expect their situation to improve for the rest of their lives. Meanwhile, 72% of middle-income families say they are actively cutting back on non-essential expenses, with nearly half cutting back or pausing their savings entirely. So how has the middle-class life that’s idolized by so many American families become so unaffordable? And what role does policy play in solving it? Chapters: 1:56 Housing 4:25 Child care 6:46 Health care 9:04 Politics Produced by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson, Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images, ABC News, CBS News
    Tue, 29 Oct 2024 16:00:25 GMT

