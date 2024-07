Share

Why the Port of Baltimore is getting a makeover

East Coast U.S. seaports are poised for a big decade. In Baltimore, a public-private partnership invested $550 million into Seagirt Marine Terminal to handle consumer cargo arriving on larger ships. The government's spending on port infrastructure is part of an attempt to revive the U.S. industrial base. Watch the full video to see more of the upgrades coming to the Port of Baltimore: https://youtu.be/b6PNc8xzEus

Mon, 22 Jul 2024 16:00:08 GMT