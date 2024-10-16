Share

Why The Rich Keep Getting Richer In The U.S.

Elon Musk is on track to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2027, according to a report from Informa Connect Academy. The biggest driver of Musk's wealth has been Tesla stock and his ownership of SpaceX. Federal Reserve data shows the share of wealth controlled by the top 1% has grown dramatically, while the wealth of the bottom 50% has stagnated. Some feel that rising tides lift all boats, while others think wealth concentration can be harmful to society. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:47 The world’s first trillionaire? 4:37 How wealth concentrates 7:23 Taxes Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Additional Reporting by: Robert Frank Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Christina Locopo Additional Camera: Christine Kim Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images

