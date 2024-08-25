Share

Why The U.S. Can’t Build Homes Fast Enough

Large homebuilders have used mergers and acquisitions to grow their positions in several key housing markets since the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. The industry's consolidation coincides with a slowdown in construction productivity and contributes to escalating prices for buyers and renters, experts say. As an economic tightening cycle initiated by the Federal Reserve freezes real estate development, politicians are promoting policy tools that could alter how homes are built in the U.S. Chapters: 00:00-01:06 Cold Open 01:06-03:40 Chapter 1 - Home supply 03:40-08:16 Chapter 2 - Mergers & acquisitions 08:16-11:11 Chapter 3 Regulation Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Federal Reserve, Getty Images Additional Sources: Associated Press, American Enterprise Institute, Census Bureau, Competitive Enterprise Institute, D.R. Horton, Federal Reserve, Hogan Lovells, John Hopkins University, Lennar, National Association of Home Builders, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, White House, Zillow, Zumper

