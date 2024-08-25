Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why The U.S. Can’t Build Homes Fast Enough

Large homebuilders have used mergers and acquisitions to grow their positions in several key housing markets since the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. The industry's consolidation coincides with a slowdown in construction productivity and contributes to escalating prices for buyers and renters, experts say. As an economic tightening cycle initiated by the Federal Reserve freezes real estate development, politicians are promoting policy tools that could alter how homes are built in the U.S. Chapters: 00:00-01:06 Cold Open 01:06-03:40 Chapter 1 - Home supply 03:40-08:16 Chapter 2 - Mergers & acquisitions 08:16-11:11 Chapter 3 Regulation Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Federal Reserve, Getty Images Additional Sources: Associated Press, American Enterprise Institute, Census Bureau, Competitive Enterprise Institute, D.R. Horton, Federal Reserve, Hogan Lovells, John Hopkins University, Lennar, National Association of Home Builders, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, White House, Zillow, Zumper
Sun, 25 Aug 2024 16:00:31 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top