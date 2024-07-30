Share

Why The U.S. Has The Oldest Politicians In The World

The issues of age and candidate vitality are having an impact on the 2024 election. Lawmakers in the U.S. are relatively old when compared to similar legislative bodies around the world. Senior, incumbent politicians tend to have advantages when it comes to experience, life circumstance and fundraising abilities that can increase their odds of re-election. Meanwhile, the aging officials could influence public spending decisions that shape the U.S. economy for years to come. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:15 Cold Open 01:15 - 04:06 Chapter 1 - Aging lawmakers 04:06 - 06:59 Chapter 2 - The aging electorate 06:59 - 09:46 Chapter 3 - Washington's aging workforce Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Animation: Christina Locopo, Emily Rabbideau Additional Footage: Getty Images, MSNBC, U.S. Senate Additional Sources: Associated Press, Brookings Institution Bipartisan Policy Center, Boise State University, Congress, FiscalNote, OpenSecrets, Population Reference Bureau, Pew Research, Social Security Administration, Stanford University, United States Elections Project, White House

