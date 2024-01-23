Share
Why the U.S. is now obsessed with soybeans #Shorts
Soybeans have become a cornerstone of American agriculture, contributing $124 billion to the U.S. economy in 2022. The legume is hailed as a versatile crop used in food, fuel and animal feed worldwide. It was a niche commodity in the 1960s before the U.S. became the top global producer. However, the U.S. has since lost its dominance, in part, thanks to its reliance on a single export market — China. https://youtu.be/9kW5vm0yj40
