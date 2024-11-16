CNBC Logo
    Why The U.S. Isn’t Growing Enough Food

    The number of U.S. farms and what they grow for human consumption have been on a decline for decades. Instead, federal funding has been largely supporting farms growing commodities like soybeans and corn, mainly used to feed livestock, processed foods and biofuel production. U.S. imports of fresh fruit and vegetables continue to climb, making it increasingly hard for the few farms that do produce them domestically. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:53 Chapter 1. Locust Grove Fruit Farm 6:02 Chapter 2. The Farm Bill 12:22 Chapter 3. What’s next Produced and Shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Additional Camera: Shawn Baldwin Additional Sources: IBISWorld Additional Footage: Avocado Producers and Exporters Association of Mexico, C-Span, Getty Images
    Sat, 16 Nov 2024 17:00:12 GMT

