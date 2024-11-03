Share

Why This Bitcoin Bar Wants To Turn Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Into Crypto Fans

New York City bar PubKey made a name for itself in the crypto community as a meeting place for Bitcoin enthusiasts, advocates and industry members. In the 2024 election, its owners are hoping the bar will play a pivotal role for political candidates looking to reach crypto-focused voters. Former President Donald Trump, who touts himself as a pro-crypto presidential candidate, made a campaign stop to buy burgers in bitcoin and speak with members of the community. Plus, the bar's co-founder, Thomas Pacchia, has offered to host Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently said she would support innovation in digital assets. Watch the video above to learn how PubKey hopes to court presidential candidates and reach crypto voters. Produced by: Kaan Oguz Additional Camera: Ryan Baker Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Jordan Smith Additional Footage: Getty Images

Sun, 03 Nov 2024 17:00:38 GMT