Why this company is building hydrogen-electric engines for planes

Aviation makes up 3% of global emissions, but it's one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize. British-American company ZeroAvia is developing engines that run on hydrogen to generate electricity and power aircraft without emissions. ➡️ ZeroAvia is going through a certification process with both the FAA in the U.S. and CAA in the U.K. ➡️ Although the switch to hydrogen has a large initial cost, it could make flying cheaper in the long run. ➡️ The company aims to have its first commercial products available in 2025.
Mon, 09 Sep 2024 14:30:15 GMT

