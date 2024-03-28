Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Tire Companies Love EVs

The tire business can be a brutal one - low growth, low margins and extreme competition. Tire makers are at the mercy of ups and downs of raw material prices. About half of customers are largely indifferent to the brand of tires they buy. Price is the main differentiator. But industry analysts say the rise of EVs provides tire makers with the biggest growth opportunity they have seen in decades. AlixPartners estimates that tires on EVs can cost 20 percent more and require replacement 50 percent more frequently. Watch the video above to learn more. Chapters: 00:00 - 01:16 Title card - Why tire companies love EVs 01:23 Chapter 1 - A tough business 03:37 Chapter 2 - EV revolution 09:31 Chapter 3 - The potential Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Audi, Chevrolet, Continental, Ford Getty Images, GMC, Kia Michelin, Polestar, Porsche, Rivian, Tesla, Volkswagen
Thu, 28 Mar 2024 16:00:02 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top