Why Used Toyotas And Hondas Are So Expensive

Toyota and Honda have been called boring brands – sometimes even by company insiders. But a combination of reliability, disciplined production and pricing help them hold their value better than just about any other brand. The same is true of their luxury divisions Lexus and Acura. CNBC digs into how they got here and explores what could knock them off the podium. Chapters: 01:18 Introduction - Why Toyota and Honda have the highest resale values 01:27 Chapter 1 - Standout brands 02:55 Chapter 2 - Selling without incentives 07:50 Chapter 3 - Production discipline 10:59 Chapter 4 - Risks Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Andrea Miller Animation: Mallory Brangan Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Lexus

Sat, 02 Nov 2024 16:00:18 GMT