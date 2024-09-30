CNBC Logo
    Why WNBA player salaries lag despite the league’s rising popularity

    The WNBA has enjoyed some of the fastest growth a sports league has ever seen, thanks in large part to superstar rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Yet the league is far from profitable and the two superstar rookies make just over $70,000 in base salary. The recent 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights deal with Disney, Amazon and NBC, and the announcement of three new expansion teams in San Francisco, Toronto and Portland, will flush the league with much needed cash in the coming years. The question is, will it be enough? Watch the full video: https://youtu.be/0d0yCebRVWM
    Mon, 30 Sep 2024 16:00:46 GMT

