Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Will Nigeria’s bond offers secure investors’ buy-in?

Investors are taking position ahead of 2 bond auctions slated for next Monday. The first is the opening subscription for Nigeria's maiden 500-million-dollar domestic USD bond. The second is the 190-billion-naira August bond auction. Meanwhile, Traders at UBA say the prevailing market sentiments in the domestic space remain calm as the week draws to a close. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss likely investors' moves.
Fri, 16 Aug 2024 14:27:06 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top