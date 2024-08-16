Share

Will Nigeria’s bond offers secure investors’ buy-in?

Investors are taking position ahead of 2 bond auctions slated for next Monday. The first is the opening subscription for Nigeria's maiden 500-million-dollar domestic USD bond. The second is the 190-billion-naira August bond auction. Meanwhile, Traders at UBA say the prevailing market sentiments in the domestic space remain calm as the week draws to a close. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa to discuss likely investors' moves.

