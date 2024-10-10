Share

Will The U.S. Break Up Google?

In August 2024, a federal judge determined that the online search giant Google is a monopolist that wields its power to stifle competition. The court opinion builds on years of investigation into one of the most valuable companies in the U.S. stock market. Some observers believe the raft of antitrust lawsuits could lead to a structural break-up of Google, which could potentially unlock value for investors. Chapters: 00:00-00:50 Cold Open 00:51-05:47 Chapter 1: The cases against Google 05:47-09:41 Chapter 2: Restoring competition 09:41-13:07 Chapter 3: The investment outlook Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Animation: Christina Locopo Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: Brookings Institution, Congressional Research Service, Cornell Law School, Epic Games, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. District Courts, Securities and Exchange Commission, Smart Asset, Statcounter, Temple University

