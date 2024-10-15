As the Russia-Ukraine war moves toward its third anniversary with no end in sight, and as Israel and Iran square off, African concerns all too often appear as a mere afterthought in Western strategic planning.

For centuries, Western nations have focused more on extracting Africa’s mineral wealth, often by bribing strongmen, than on forging alliances with the people who inhabit Africa’s 54 nations. As African nations began shaking off the bonds of colonialism after World War II, their people were desperate enough to trust unscrupulous dictators who lined their own pockets while selling off national wealth to the progeny of their former colonial masters.