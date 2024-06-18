Labour force participation

Labour force participation rates are a critical metric of gender equality and economic development. World Bank data on female-to-male labour force participation highlights significant disparities across the EM universe. In regions such as the Middle East and India, these ratios remain notably lower while Africa’s ratio is one of the highest in the world and on par with that of China and North America, according to McKinsey research. Notably, Africa has also made strides in increasing female representation on executive committees and boards, with the highest board-level representation globally. However, most African women still work in low-paid, often subsistence-level jobs in the informal economy and, as evidenced by Chart 2, do not have matching access to financial services.

Governments are taking action on female labour participation. For example, Saudi Arabia has prioritised increasing women’s participation in the workforce as a core component of its Vision 2030 initiative, recognising that economic growth and gender equality are deeply intertwined. However, it takes more than government policy to destroy the structural barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the workforce. Cultural norms and expectations, impaired access to education and childcare facilities are just a few of the obstacles that need to be addressed. We have been a proud supporter of EMpower – The Emerging Markets Foundation – a philanthropic organisation that supports a multitude of women- and adolescent girl-focused programmes, dedicated to life skills, leadership, livelihoods and sexual and reproductive health. Meaningful progress is only possible through community-wide engagement with parents, elders, male peers, educators and the authorities and it takes time.