WomenLift Health Conference 2024: Transformative Leadership in a Rapidly Evolving World
The world needs visionary and transformative leaders to help navigate uncharted and complex territories. Often, this means leaders who are willing to question established norms around leadership and do things differently. This panel explores what redefining leadership looks like in action in the health space and beyond.
Thu, 16 May 2024 15:29:10 GMT
