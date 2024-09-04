Woolworths, which reported a fall in annual profit before tax of 34.6% to 3.5 billion rand, said in the year to June 30, sales and profit of its South African fashion, beauty and home business was hit by a weak macro-economic environment, poor product availability and competition from online rivals.

The South African upmarket fashion and food retailer had set an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIT) margin target of more than 14% for the fashion, beauty and home business over the medium-term.