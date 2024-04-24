Two anonymous complainants have accused rangers from the Ruaha National Park of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, evictions, torture and cattle seizures perpetrated against local villagers, according to the World Bank’s independent complaints mechanism.

“The World Bank is deeply concerned about the allegations of abuse and injustice related to the… project in Tanzania,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We have therefore decided to suspend further disbursement of funds with immediate effect.”