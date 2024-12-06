The World Bank made the announcement early on Friday in Seoul at a pledging conference for the International Development Association, which provides grants and very low-interest loans to 78 low-income countries.

The total exceeds the previous $93 billion IDA replenishment announced in December 2021. Countries will contribute about $24 billion directly to IDA, only marginally increased from the $23.5 billion pledged in 2021, but the fund will issue bonds and employ other financial leverage to stretch that to the targeted $100 billion in grants and loans through mid-2028.