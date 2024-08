Share

Xpeng releases mass-market EV with basic driver-assist for less than $20,000

#CNBC ----- Chinese electric car company Xpeng on Tuesday announced that its mass-market brand Mona will start selling some models for less than $17,000. ➡️ In comparison, Tesla's cheapest car — the Model 3 — costs 231,900 yuan in China, after a price cut in April. ➡️ The basic version of the Mona M03 electric coupe will be listed at 119,800 yuan ($16,812), with a driving range of 515 kilometers (320 miles) and some parking assist features.

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 14:00:12 GMT