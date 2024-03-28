The deal is a much-needed win for the so-called Common Framework. The African nation’s President Hakainde Hichilema posted on X that “history has been made,” while International Monetary Fund (IMF) President Kristalina Georgieva lauded the “important achievement.”

Global leaders hope that Ghana may soon reach its own deal with lenders, boosting the Framework before the IMF World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. in mid-April.