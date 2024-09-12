Despite being one of the fastest growing blueberry producers globally, with production doubling to 7,000 metric tons last year due to a favourable climate, Zimbabwean farmers are struggling to secure financing for their operations.

Zimbabwe’s horticultural exports, driven in part by blueberries, exceed $100 million annually. The sector’s exports, which peaked at $140 million in 1999, were disrupted when former President Robert Mugabe began the seizure of white-owned farms to resettle landless Black citizens.