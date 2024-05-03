Trojan is Zimbabwe’s only primary nickel producer, though the country’s platinum miners also produce the metal which is mainly used in steelmaking.

Nickel prices have fallen from record levels above $100,000 in 2022 when they were driven by expectations of reduced supplies from major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, to around $19,000 per ton in the currently oversupplied market. Prices are currently 25% down on their levels a year ago.