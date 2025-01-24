Share

A 2,000-year-old martial art is using VR to reinvent itself

Virtual taekwondo is rewriting the rules of competition by combining ancient martial arts with cutting-edge VR technology. ➡️ The vision behind virtual taekwondo is to both advance the global popularity of the sport and to attract a new generation of athletes. ➡️ Athletes wear headsets, body sensors, and handheld controllers to spar in a virtual arena, with every move tracked and replicated in real time. Find out more by watching the full video at the related video. #CNBC #VirtualTaekwondo #NBCUConverge

Fri, 24 Jan 2025 16:30:01 GMT