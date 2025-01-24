Share

A 2,000-year-old martial art is using VR to reinvent itself

When you think of taekwondo, you might picture a certain physique or skill set, but imagine a version of the sport that anyone, regardless of age, size, or background, can compete in virtually. In a collaboration between World Taekwondo and Singaporean tech and gaming company Refract Technologies, virtual taekwondo (VTKD) allows athletes to experience the intensity of sparring without the physical contact. Athletes wear headsets, body sensors, and handheld controllers to spar in a virtual arena, with every move tracked and replicated in real time. "What's exciting about virtual taekwondo is that it's a real sport" says Ng Chong Geng, Refract Technologies founder. "You have to exert yourself physically, and anyone who has tried it will tell you it's exhausting after just three rounds" What makes virtual taekwondo unique is its inclusivity. The sport levels the playing field by eliminating the traditional barriers of age, size, and gender. "We could have athletes of all shapes and sizes, fighting together in the same category," says Jin-Bang Yang, a former taekwondo champion and World Taekwondo council member. "It's a totally new area in taekwondo." The vision behind virtual taekwondo is to both advance the global popularity of the sport and to attract a new generation of athletes. By blending ancient traditions with modern technology, the virtual version offers an exciting glimpse into the future of competitive martial arts.

Fri, 24 Jan 2025 04:00:26 GMT