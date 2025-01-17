CNBC Logo
    Access: Investors react to Q1’25 bond calendar release

    The Debt Management Office has released the Bond Calendar for the first quarter of this year indicating plans to borrow 600 billion naira across the 2029, 2031 and 2035 bonds. Traders at Access Bank expect improved offers on the on-the-run bonds as market participants react to the Bond calendar. They also expect improved appetite for Treasury bill securities. Kinskin Ukeje, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
    Fri, 17 Jan 2025 13:02:34 GMT

