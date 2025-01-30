Share

Advancing global climate resilience through EU-S.A collaboration on critical minerals value chain

Addressing climate change has prompted a systemic shift toward a green global economy, especially in developing nations rich in the critical minerals that are essential for low-carbon technologies. The session will underscore the need for cross-sectoral support to enable climate resilience, and discussions will center on the importance of the NCQG as a mechanism to channel resources effectively toward developing economies.

Thu, 30 Jan 2025 19:29:45 GMT