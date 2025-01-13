Leading Speakers Announced

The programme will feature 50 expert speakers, including prominent leaders from the public and private sectors. Notable speakers include H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat; Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Afreximbank; Lutz Hegemann, President of Global Health and Swiss Country Affairs at Novartis; Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group; Iain Williamson, Group CEO of Old Mutual; Kola Aina, Founding Partner of Ventures Platform; H.E. Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance of the Republic of South Africa; Sanda Ojiambo, CEO of United Nations Global Compact; H.E. Amani Abou-Zeid, Energy & Digitalisation African Union Assistant Secretary-General; and H.E. Helene Budliger Artieda, Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) as State Secretary Commissioner for Infrastructure, among many others.

Diverse and Engaging Sessions

The weeklong Africa-focused programme will include a variety of sessions designed to foster collaboration and dialogue. Key events include a media reception that explores how international corporates and the media collaborate to shape the Global African narrative year-round and a Digital Network Africa Davos x Africa Collective Startup & Investor lunch focusing on the topic ‘Navigating investment opportunities on the African continent in times of global uncertainty’. The thematic sessions will cover critical topics such as: