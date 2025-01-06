It is now almost certain that, despite his age, Alassane Ouattara (83) will seek a third term in Cote d’Ivoire. This is a bad idea. Ouattara deserves some credit for shepherding the post-2011 recovery. But Ivorian stability must be founded on working systems. That means the head of state must be replaceable. Ouattara’s run will complicated by the fact that Laurent Gbagbo is also running in a repeat of the disastrous 2011 election. Former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam will also be running, although he will be seeking to win mostly Ouattara voters. If his recent approval numbers are anything to go by (74% in 2024), Ouattara has a good chance of winning re-election and further stunting the institutionalization of Ivorian politics. However, the same poll indicates that a majority of Ivorians (58%) are not affiliated with any political party. The leading parties are affiliated with top three contenders — Ouattara’s RHDP (24%), Thiam’s PDCI (8.7%), and Gbagbo’s PPA-CI (5.5%).

The most important General Elections in 2025 will take place in Cote d’Ivoire and Tanzania. Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Gabon, Malawi, and Niger are also scheduled to hold presidential elections. The rest will hold legislative and/or local elections. Source: DW

In Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan looks set to win re-election in October. As evidence of perceived legitimacy of the political system, party affiliation in Tanzania (over 60%) is higher than in most African countries. According to the most recent Afrobarometer Survey (2024), she enjoys an enviable 79% approval rating (76% in urban areas) at a time when incumbents globally are in the red. Plus the ruling party won 98% of seats in the local elections late last year (even accounting for the usual hegemonic party padding, this was a show of force by the president). Therefore, all doubts about whether the ruling party would nominate her are now settled. While she doesn’t have the same level of control over the party like her predecessors, President Suluhu Hassan aggressively cleared the deck of credible alternatives without eliciting public backlash or significant defections. It also doesn’t hurt that the opposition is weak and far from united (in part because of her administrations heavy-handed tactics). It is worth noting that CCM routinely deploys authoritarian tactics in dealing with the opposition, including occasional cases of abductions and killings.