Jan 13 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Stocks slid broadly in Asia on Monday while the dollar hit 14-month peaks in the wake of an unambiguously strong payrolls report that pushed up bond yields and tested lofty equity valuations just as the earnings season gets under way.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Monday, with Brent rising above $81 a barrel to its highest in more than four months, as wider U.S. sanctions are expected to affect Russian crude exports to top buyers China and India.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand weakened to an eight-month low on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve will pause its rate-cutting cycle later this month.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on Friday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.
ZAMBIA BANKING
Zambia’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sanctioned Standard Chartered for mis-selling a Chinese property company’s bonds to one of the bank’s local wealth clients at the height of the Asian country’s real-estate crisis, according to a source.
SOMALIA DIPLOMACY
Somalia’s president visited Ethiopia on Saturday, his office said, the strongest sign yet of improving relations between the two neighbours after a year of tensions over Addis Ababa’s plans to build a naval base in a breakaway Somali region.
CHAD ELECTION
Chad’s ruling party won two-thirds of the seats in the legislative election which was boycotted by many in the opposition last month, provisional results showed on Sunday, reinforcing President Mahamat Idriss Deby’s hold on power.
SUDAN SECURITY
Sudan’s army said on Saturday it had entered the central city of Wad Madani and was pushing out its paramilitary rivals the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a step which if completed successfully would be its biggest gain in nearly two years of war.
TANZANIA JUSTICE
A prominent Tanzanian activist has been released after being “kidnapped” on Sunday by three armed men on the streets of Kenya’s capital Nairobi, her husband said, accusing Tanzania’s national intelligence service of responsibility.
