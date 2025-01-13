GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks slid broadly in Asia on Monday while the dollar hit 14-month peaks in the wake of an unambiguously strong payrolls report that pushed up bond yields and tested lofty equity valuations just as the earnings season gets under way.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Monday, with Brent rising above $81 a barrel to its highest in more than four months, as wider U.S. sanctions are expected to affect Russian crude exports to top buyers China and India.