As Africa pushes for greater inclusion in global financial reforms, most notably with the African Union’s recent membership in the G20 (now G21), it is clear that building a resilient financial system within the continent must be a parallel priority.

Africa’s relationship with the global financial system is characterized by significant imbalances. African economies often grapple with high borrowing costs, restricted access to international capital markets, and stringent conditions imposed by international financial institutions. For instance, Zambia and Ghana have faced severe debt crises resulting from unsustainable borrowing practices, compounded by volatile global markets and interest rate hikes by major central banks.