In emerging market economies, growth projections are broadly unchanged, at 4.2 percent and 4.3 percent this year and next. Elevated trade and policy uncertainty is contributing to anemic demand in many countries, but economic activity is likely to pick up as this uncertainty recedes. This includes China, where we now project 4.5 percent growth next year, up 0.4 percentage point from our prior forecast.

Some divergence between large economies has been cyclical, with the US economy operating above its potential while Europe and China are below. Under current policies, this cyclical divergence will dissipate. But the divergence between the US and Europe is more due to structural factors, and the disconnect will linger if these are left unaddressed. It reflects persistently stronger US productivity growth, particularly but not exclusively in the technology sector, linked to a more favorable business environment and deeper capital markets. Over time, this translates into higher returns on US investment, increased inbound capital flows, a stronger dollar and US living standards pulling away from those of other advanced economies. For China, it is notable that potential growth is now more like that of other emerging market economies.