However, within global sustainability discussions, livestock are often seen as the problem, rather than the solution. And while calls for reduced livestock herds may be valid in some Global North contexts, this is not a panacea for reducing emissions, protecting biodiversity, or restoring land in Africa.

In fact, to unlock the full potential of green finance at the heart of all three UN environmental summits last year, we must acknowledge that a multifaceted approach – one embracing livestock, rather than rejecting it – is the only pathway to a greener and more equal Africa.